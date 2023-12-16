Arms Production, Fortifications: Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting to discuss, in particular, such issues as fortifications and arms production.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State in his video address , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting. Various issues and diverse defense aspects. It lasted almost three hours,” Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, the topics under discussion ranged from military concerns, veteran issues, brigade matters, fortifications, to weapon production.

“We are working to implement all our arrangements with partners regarding new weapon production – joint production facilities and a shared repair base. The goal is to maximize Ukraine's strength, with each month adding power to our defense,” Zelensky noted.

Additionally, the Head of State expressed gratitude to Ukraine's“sky defenders”, who destroyed 30 enemy Shahed-type drones last night.

“A potent result. Overall, 104 Shahed drones out of the 112 used by Russia have been destroyed this week – most of them. Each destroyed drone means saved lives and preserved infrastructure. I express gratitude to all the warriors in our mobile fire groups, pilots, engineers of the Air Force, and all our anti-aircraft gunners,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

Zelensky mentioned that the enemy had also used ballistic missiles over the past week.

The President of Ukraine announced further strengthening of the country's air defenses, noting that relevant agreements with partners had already been reached.

Photo, video: Office of the President of Ukraine