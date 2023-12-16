War Update: 71 Military Clashes Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-one combat engagements have occurred on the front between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and continue inflicting fire damage on Russian occupiers.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on 21 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit seven enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, 12 artillery systems, two ammunition and fuel depots.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched three missile strikes and 47 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 38 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. The enemy launched an air strike near the Kharkiv region's Bolohivka. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka. Russians launched air strikes near Ivanivka, Pishchane and Berestove. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Terny. Russians launched an air strike near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Russians launched air strikes near Minkivka, Druzhba and New York. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 17 enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and 10 more attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske. Russians launched an air strike near Ocheretyne. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian military continue holding back enemy troops near the Donetsk region's Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka. With the support of aircraft, the enemy launched nine unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 enemy attacks to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Novopokrovka and Robotyne.

Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Ivanivka, Antonivka, Oleksandrivka, and the city of Kherson.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Facebook