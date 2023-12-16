Bulgaria, Romania, TÃ1⁄4Rkiye To Sign Agreement On Black Sea Demining In Jan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye plan to sign a trilateral agreement to combat mines in the Black Sea next month, with a signing ceremony scheduled for January 11.

That's according to Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Ukrinform reports.

"As part of the Trilateral Initiative launched under the leadership of our country to counter mine threats in the Black Sea, we held the third round of meetings of the Black Sea Mine Action Task Force with the participation of delegations from Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania on November 22-23 at our ministry. We also plan to hold a signing ceremony in Istanbul on January 11, 2024, with the participation of the defense ministers of the three countries," Guler said.

He also said that the restoration of peace and stability in the Black Sea was important for the whole world, especially for the coastal states.

"As Türkiye, we carefully, responsibly and impartially implement the Montreux Convention, which ensures balance in the Black Sea, and we are determined to implement it," he said.

Photo: Odesa border detachment