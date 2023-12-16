President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16 . President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of
condolences to Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad
al-Jaber al-Sabah over the death of his brother, Trend reports.
The letter reads:“It is with profound sorrow that we received
the news of the death of your brother, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad
al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.
I share your grief in these difficult times, and on my own
behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my
deepest condolences to you, all members of your family, and the
friendly people of the State of Kuwait.
May Allah rest his soul in peace!”
