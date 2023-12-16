Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Oil prices in
Azerbaijan decreased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is
produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields,
fell by $0.82 (1.02 percent) from the previous week to $79.85 per
barrel.
During the reporting period, the highest price was $81.5 per
barrel, and the lowest was $77.82 per barrel.
Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB
in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $78.44 per barrel, a
$0.73 (0.93 percent) decrease from the previous week. The highest
price was $80.12 per barrel, while the lowest was $76.41 per
barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.85 (3.07
percent) from the previous week to $58.62 per barrel. The greatest
price for URALS was $60.06 per barrel, while the lowest price was
$56.85 per barrel.
The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $4.99 (6.15
percent) and amounted to $81.22 per barrel. The maximum price for
Brent reached $78.25 per barrel, and the minimum – $74.3 per
barrel.
|
Oil type
|
December 11, 2023
|
December 12, 2023
|
December 13, 2023
|
December 14, 2023
|
December 15, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$80.22
|
$77.82
|
$78.31
|
$81.50
|
$81.38
|
$79.85
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$78.81
|
$76.41
|
$76.93
|
$80.12
|
$79.92
|
$78.44
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$59.41
|
$56.85
|
$57.18
|
$60.06
|
$59.61
|
$58.62
|
Dated Brent
|
$75.95
|
$73.56
|
$74.09
|
$77.28
|
$77.09
|
$75.59
