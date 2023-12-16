Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, fell by $0.82 (1.02 percent) from the previous week to $79.85 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price was $81.5 per barrel, and the lowest was $77.82 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $78.44 per barrel, a $0.73 (0.93 percent) decrease from the previous week. The highest price was $80.12 per barrel, while the lowest was $76.41 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.85 (3.07 percent) from the previous week to $58.62 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $60.06 per barrel, while the lowest price was $56.85 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $4.99 (6.15 percent) and amounted to $81.22 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $78.25 per barrel, and the minimum – $74.3 per barrel.