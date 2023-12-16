President Of Cote D'ivoire Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara has received the credentials of HE Mubarak bin Hussein Mohammed Al Saeedan Al Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and the Government and people of Cote d'Ivoire continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and development.

