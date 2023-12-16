National Union Of Eritrean Women: 2023 Activity Assessment Meeting

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



In a meeting conducted yesterday, December 15, the National Union of Eritrean Women discussed the 2023 activity reports of regional branches.

At the activity assessment meeting in which heads of branches and representatives of various government institutions, as well as members of the union, took part, reports of activities conducted with the view of empowering and developing the overall capacity of women economically, socially, and politically were presented.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, stated that encouraging and far-sighted activities have been conducted and called for their sustainability as an integrated effort on the part of stakeholders is being significantly witnessed.

Ms. Tekea further said that in the given situation, where challenges and risks are common, the union is working to expand its activities.

Participants, on their part, discussed the reports presented and adopted various recommendations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.