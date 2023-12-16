Eritrea: Message Of Condolences

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
President Isaias Afwerki conveyed a message of condolences on the passing away of Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
In his message, President Isaias expressed heartfelt condolences to the successor, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Emir of Kuwait, and through him to the people and Government of the State of Kuwait, as well as to the bereaved family of the deceased.
The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, passed away today at the age of 86.
