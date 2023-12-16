Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Supported Local, Int'l Cooperation - Omani FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Khamri

MUSCAT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had a "prominent" role in shaping Kuwait's local policy, as well as supporting regional and international cooperation, said Oman's top diplomat on Saturday.

"Since assuming power in 2020, His Highness the late Amir worked relentlessly to sustain relations with Gulf, Arab and friendly countries," said Bader Al-Busaidi, the Sultanate's foreign minister in a statement to KUNA. His Highness late Sheikh Nawaf passed away earlier today.

Al-Busaidi stressed "brotherly" Omani-Kuwaiti relations, as the Sultanate's leadership, government and people share the grave sorrow of such great loss with the State of Kuwait.

Sultan Haitham Bin Tareq of Oman has issued royal orders to declare official mourning, lower flags at half mast, and suspend work in government and private sectors for three days, starting today, Saturday, following the death of Sheikh Nawaf. (end)

