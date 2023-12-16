Jordanian Officials Grieve Death Of Late Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Senior Jordanian officials mourned the great loss of Kuwait, the late His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away Saturday.

Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II expressed his deepest condolences to Kuwait.

"Our deepest condolences to the brotherly Kuwaiti people over the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, may he rest in peace," he said through his account on the social networking site Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jordanian Queen Rania Al-Abdullah offered her condolences to the government and people of Kuwait and recalled the late His Highness the Amir's humanitarian stances.

May Allah the Almighty have mercy on the late His Highness the Amir, she said on her account on the social networking site X.

In turn, Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh expressed his sincere condolences and compassion, praying to Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the late His Highness the Amir's soul.

With the passing of the late His Highness the Amir, a sincere and faithful Arab leader was lost who devoted his life to serving his country and the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations, Al-Khasawneh said in a press statement, hoping that Kuwait continues the path of achievement, goodness, giving and resilience and to remain a model in regional surroundings and the entire world.

For his part, the Speaker of the Jordanian Senate Faisal Al-Fayez said that with this death, the Arab and Islamic nations have lost a human who always sided with truth, justice, and just Arab and Islamic causes.

The late His Highness the Amir left great imprints in the service of Kuwait and Jordan and was at the forefront of defenders of the dignity of the nation and its just causes, most notably the Palestinian issue and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the Palestinian national territory, he mentioned.

Al-Fayez offered his deepest condolences to the ruling family, Kuwaiti government, people, and parliament.

On his side, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Al-Safadi, on his behalf and the members of the House of Representatives, mourned the late His Highness the Amir and offered condolences to the Speaker and MPs.

He offered condolences to the ruling family, people and government, praying to Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the late His Highness the Amir's soul and to take him to paradise.

With the passing of the late His Highness the Amir, the Arab and Islamic nation misses a wise leader who dedicated his life to serving his people and nation and remained keen on Arab solidarity and a defender of the nation's just causes, Al-Safadi explained.

Earlier today, the Jordanian Royal Court announced mourning for the late His Highness the Amir at the Hashemite Royal Court for seven days. (pickup previous)

