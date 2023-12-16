Late Kuwait Amir Always Supported Yemeni People - PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad had always supported Yemen and its people, said Premier Maeen Saeed on Saturday.

In a cable of condolences to his Kuwaiti counterpart His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Saeed said the late Amir's wise leadership was instrumental in supporting Arab and Islamic causes, pointing out Kuwait's influential role in the stability and development of Yemen through many vital projects.

Expressing deep sorrow over the sad occasion, Saeed said by the "loss" of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, the Arab and Muslim nations "lost" one of their "kind" symbols.

On his part, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi praised the late Amir's legacy in serving his people.

According to Yemen's news agency, Al-Alimi, in a cable condoling with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said His Highness late Sheikh Nawaf holds a special place in the hearts of the Yemeni people due to the deceased's support to Yemen all the way through, especially during the hard times in seek of peace and stability.

The Amiri Diwan announced earlier today the passing away of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf. (end)

sns













MENAFN16122023000071011013ID1107607281