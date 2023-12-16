Sudan Mourns Late Kuwait Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Abdelfattah Al-Burhan, mourned with great sadness late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday. In a statement issued by the Council, Al-Burhan, on behalf of the government and people of Sudan, extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of brotherly Kuwait on the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf. (end) mam

