Egypt's Azhar, Mufti, Top Lawmakers Mourn Late Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Dr. Ahmad Al-Tayeb mourned Saturday, with sincere condolences to the Kuwaiti people, His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a similar statement, Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr. Shawqi Allam expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the leadership, government, and people of Kuwait over the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf.

Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Hanafi Jebali, expressed in a statement on his part and on behalf of members of the Council, sincere condolences, as well did President of the Senate, Abdelwahab Abdelrazek, who also extended similar sentiments on his part and on behalf of Senate members.

The Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced earlier the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and declared a 40-day mourning period. (end)

maa







MENAFN16122023000071011013ID1107607279