Japanese PM Offers Condolences Over Kuwait Amir's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday expressed his sincere condolences on the demise of the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, saying it is a serious loss for the international community.

"We cannot help but be deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf. On behalf of the government of Japan and the Japanese people, I extend our deepest condolences to the government and people of the state of Kuwait" Kishida said in a message released by the government.

"His Highness Sheikh Nawaf played an important role in building close relationships with other countries and achieving peace and stability in the Gulf region and the Middle East.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also dedicated his efforts to domestic reconciliation and the maintenance of peace and stability in the Middle East region with his outstanding wisdom and tolerance," the premier said.

"The passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf is not only a great loss for the people of Kuwait, but also for the international community.

"Japan will always stand with Kuwait, while the people of Kuwait overcome this great sadness," Kishida added. (end)

