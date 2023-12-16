Private Universities Council Halts Study For Three Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Private Universities Council (PUC) decided to suspend study and exams at all private universities for three days as of tomorrow, Sunday, in mourning for Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Study will resume on Wednesday, December 20, based on the declaration of national mourning for 40 days, the PUC Secretariat said in a press release.
The Cabinet had declared the 40-day national mourning and suspended work at all state departments for three days until Tuesday evening in mourning for the late Amir who passed away earlier Saturday. (end)
msa
