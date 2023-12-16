Two Holy Mosques To Hold Absentee Funeral Prayers For Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque decided to hold absentee funeral prayers for Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at both mosques tomorrow Sunday.
The prayers will be held following the noon prayers, Presidency said in a tweet on its X account.
The Kuwaiti Amiri Diwan mourned the passing ways of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday, declared the 40-day national mourning and suspended work at all state departments for three days until Tuesday evening. (pickup previous)
