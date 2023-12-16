Iranian Pres., FM Condoles With Kuwait Over Amir's Death

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences for Kuwait leadership and people for passing away of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday. Raisi, in a statement cited by the presidency website, extended condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Al-Sabah Family and Kuwaiti people. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian extended condolences for the Kuwaiti government and people for the death of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad. The Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced earlier the death of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and declared a 40-day mourning. (end) mw

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.