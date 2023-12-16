UNWTO Expresses Deepest Condolences Over Kuwait Amir's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili, expressed sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday.

Pololikashvili said on his (X) platform account that he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing. My thoughts are with the people of Kuwait, he noted.

The Amiri Diwan announced earlier today the sad news, as the Cabinet declared a 40-day mourning period. (end)

hnd







