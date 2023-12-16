India Declares One-Day Mourning Over Kuwait Amir Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences on demise of Kuwait Amir His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Indian government announced one day of state mourning.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his condolences on the demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait," Modi posted on his official account in X.

Meanwhile, the government of India decided to observe one day's state mourning tomorrow throughout India as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

"The National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement. (end)

