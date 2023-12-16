Protests In Tel Aviv Call For War End, Release Of Israeli Detainees

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- Families of Israeli detainees in Gaza staged a large-scale protest in Tel Aviv, calling for an end to hostilities and the beginning of talks with Hamas to secure their relatives' release.
These protests, currently taking place close to the Israeli Ministry of Defense's headquarters in Tel Aviv, were sparked after the Israeli army "accidentally" killed three Israeli prisoners during its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army's "initial" inquiry revealed on Saturday that the three Israeli detainees who were killed by mistake in Gaza were raising a white flag and pleading in Hebrew with the army to spare them, while the Israeli army's spokesperson admitted that the Israeli soldiers are dealing with challenging issues that they have never seen before.
