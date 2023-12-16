Israeli Occupation Forces Bury Alive Patients, Displaced Gazans At Kamal Adwan Hospital Yard

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- Hundreds of patients and displaced people were buried alive as the Israeli occupation troops in the northern Gaza Strip bulldozed the displaced people's tents in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital, local media in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday.
"The Israeli forces deliberately took the wounded out of Kamal Adwan Hospital out into the open amidst the extreme cold weather and attacked the medical personnel," said the Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Munir Al-Bursh.
"The occupation committed a humanitarian catastrophe, turned the hospital into a military barracks, and deliberately humiliated the medical personnel and the wounded," Al-Bursh told the Turkish Anadolu Agency.
