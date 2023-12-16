Suspect In 2 Murders In Wadi As-Seer, Ain Al-Basha Apprehended.

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- Police on Saturday apprehended a suspect in two murders in the Wadi As-Seer and Ain Al-Basha districts.A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) security unit was able to apprehend the culprit of two killings in the Wadi As-Seer and Ain Al-Basha districts on Friday and Saturday, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD) pokesperson."A report was received this morning by the police stating that a shop owner in Wadi As-Seer was shot while he was inside his shop by an unidentified individual, and he soon passed away. An investigation was initiated and the hunt for the shooter started," according to the PSD pokesperson.The policeperson confirmed that a woman in the Ain Al-Basha district was also shot Saturday by a man who turned out to be the same person who committed the prior crime, and she likewise passed away shortly after.The shooter's identity was discovered through investigations, and his whereabouts were discovered in the Al-Rumaimeen area, northern Amman, where he was raided and detained, and the firearm used in the crimes was seized, and investigations were launched against him.