Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD40.9 Per Gramme In Local Market

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at the local market, stood at JD40.90 per gramme, as a purchasing price, against JD39.20 as a selling price, an official said Monday.Jordan Jewelers Association's Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD48.10 and JD36.40, respectively.The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grammes, stood at JD289, while an English lira, which weighs eight grammes reached JD330, Allan said.Gold demand and supply are both low in the local market, Allan added.He noted that gold prices in global markets on Friday reached $2,020 per ounce.