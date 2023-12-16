Olise's Late Penalty Gives Crystal Palace A Chance 2-2 Draw With Man City

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 10:23 PM

Michael Olise scored a stoppage-time penalty as Crystal Palace clawed back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The draw kept City, who were without their league-leading scorer Erling Haaland due to a foot injury, in fourth place in the table on 34 points after a run of six games with only one win, and manager Pep Guardiola covered his face in frustration as the final whistle blew.

Palace are 15th with 17 points, eight above the drop zone.

"I think it was an unbelievable result," keeper Dean Henderson, who was playing his first league game for Palace, told the BBC.

"Manchester City are a world-class team and you've just got to try to stay in the game as long as you can and hopefully catch them on the break which we did.

"We stuck to the game plan. The manager (Roy Hodgson) was unbelievable with the messages through the week. The boys deserve all the credit because it's hard work against them."

Meanwhile, Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field for the second time this year, prompting the abandonment of their game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Luton reported around an hour after the incident that Lockyer was“responsive” and was taken to a hospital.

Fans stayed behind at Vitality Stadium after the match was called off and were heard chanting the name of Lockyer, a Wales international defender who dropped to the ground untouched in the 59th minute.

Players from both sides immediately called for help and Luton manager Rob Edwards entered the field, looking distressed.

The 29-year-old Lockyer was carried away on a stretcher. The score was 1-1 at the time and referee Simon Hooper made the decision to abandon the game, with the clock having stopped in the 65th.

“We don't know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage,” Luton said, "but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved teammate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.”

Lockyer also collapsed during the second-tier Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium in May. He was quickly responsive on that occasion and was taken to the hospital for tests.

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson scored as Chelsea beat last-placed Sheffield United 2-0 to snap their two-game skid.

Chelsea has struggled again this season despite expensive signings, but manager Mauricio Pochettino called for patience, which was tested in a sluggish first half at Stamford Bridge.

ALSO READ

Premier League: Haaland strikes as Man City sinks Palace

Man City boss Guardiola signs new contract

Results

Chelsea 2 (Palmer 54, Jackson 61) Sheffield United 0

Manchester City 2 (Grealish 24, Lewis 54) Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 76, Olise 90+5-pen)

Newcastle 3 (Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82) Fulham 0

* Bournemouth 1 (Solanke 58) Luton 1 (Adebayo 3)-- Match abandoned after Luton's Tom Lockyer collapsed in the 65th minute.

Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal v Brighton, Brentford v Aston Villa, West Ham v Wolves, Liverpool v Manchester United (1630)