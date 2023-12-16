BCBSSC Lead Data Analyst Sai Kumar Bysani Partners With Hicounselor To Drive Career Acceleration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Venkata Naga Sai Kumar Bysani, Live Project Instructor at HiCounselor

Sai has impacted more than 10k job seekers career trajectory.

CALIFORNIA, US, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina's Lead Data Analyst, Venkata Naga Sai Kumar Bysani, has joined forces with HiCounselor , a San Francisco-based Career Accelerator, in a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering professionals in their career development journey.Venkata Naga Sai Kumar, a 2023 graduate with a major in Business Data Science from the University of Connecticut, brings a wealth of experience garnered through a diverse career encompassing various roles. His collaboration with HiCounselor marks a pivotal moment, promising innovative initiatives that stand to make a positive impact on individuals navigating the dynamic landscape of the professional world.In collaboration with HiCounselor, Sai has led the development of projects that have garnered global participation, attracting individuals from over 25 countries. His commitment to mentorship extends beyond office hours, with live sessions on LinkedIn and YouTube where he mentors candidates and provides quick solutions to their challenges.Reflecting on his collaboration with HiCounselor, Sai states, "The transformative journey truly began when I recognized the pivotal role mentorship plays in one's professional journey. HiCounselor's commitment to excellence in career development aligns perfectly with my own values, making this collaboration immensely fulfilling."Aditya Sharma , CEO and Co-founder of HiCounselor, remarks, "We are proud to have Venkata Naga Sai Kumar Bysani as an integral part of the HiCounselor team. His dedication to mentorship and the positive impact he has on the lives of our participants are truly commendable. HiCounselor remains committed to fostering growth for job seekers."This collaboration marks a significant step forward in career development, with Sai Kumar Bysani and HiCounselor dedicated to empowering individuals to realize their potential and achieve their career aspirations.

