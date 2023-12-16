Kuwait Cabinet Announces 40-Day Mourning, Three-Day Closure Of Official Departments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Kuwait: The Kuwaiti cabinet mourned HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday.
According to Kuwait news agency (KUNA), the Minister of Cabinet Affairs announced official mourning for 40 days and the closure of official departments for three days.
