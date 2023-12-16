President Of Cote D'ivoire Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Yamoussoukro: President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire HE Alassane Ouattara has received the credentials of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire HE Mubarak bin Hussein Mohammed Al Saeedan Al Marri.



HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AlThani to HE the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and the Government and people of Cote d'Ivoire continued progress and prosperity.



For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire entrusted HE the Ambassador to convey his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and development.