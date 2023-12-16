Amir Mourns Death Of Kuwait Amir, Declares Three-Day Mourning In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar; The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani mourned Saturday, with great sorrow and sadness, the death of HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away today.

HH the Amir also ordered the announcement of a three-day mourning in the State of Qatar and ordered flags lowered to half-staff.

HH the Amir stressed, in a statement by the Amiri Diwan, that with the demise of the late HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Arab and Islamic nation has lost a wise leader whose policy was characterized by loyalty to his homeland and its people, keenness to strengthen the common Gulf bond, dedication to espousing the pivotal causes of the Arab and Islamic nation, and supporting security, stability and peace in the region and the world. His Highness prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the great deceased, dwell him in Paradise along with the righteous and the faithful, fully recompense him for his good deeds to his homeland and nation, and to inspire the honorable ruling family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people with patience and solace.

The statement said that the news of HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's demise was received with hearts filled with faith in Allah and his Providence, and with great sorrow and deep sadness. The statement added that the loss was of a great leader who was wise, keen to strengthen the common Gulf bond, dedicated to championing the central causes of his Arab and Islamic nations, and a supporter of security, stability and peace in the region and the world.

HH the Amir prayed to the Almighty Allah to recompense His Highness Sheikh Nawan fully for his good deeds, to have mercy on his soul and rest it in peace in paradise along with righteous and the faithful, and prayed that Allah helps the royal family, the Kuwaiti people, and the Arab and Islamic nations with patience and solace on His Highness' loss.



"Indeed, to God we belong and to God we shall return," the statement said.



