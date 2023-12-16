Amir Sends Condolences On Death Of Kuwait Amir

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the death of the late, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.