Qatar Airways And AFC Announce Partnership To Transform Football Fan Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Group and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have signed a global partnership set to transform the fan experience at Asian football competitions in the coming years.

The partnership will run from 2023 to 2029 in time for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which kicks off on January 12. The package of rights also includes other key competitions such as the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024, AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024, 2026 and 2028, as well as all AFC youth national team competitions during the period.

Qatar Airways' sponsorship also includes all matches of the AFC Champions League 2023/24 Knockout Stage and three eagerly-anticipated new AFC flagship club competitions which will take place from the 2024/25 season onwards: the AFC Champions League Elite, AFC Women's Champions League and the AFC Champions League 2.

The airline's leisure division, Qatar Airways Holidays, is launching travel packages for global fans to attend the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. With return flights, a choice of hotels, and match tickets, these packages are designed to bring passionate fans closer than ever to the action and transform the way that fans across the continent experience Asian football. Privilege Club members can collect Avios and Qpoints on these travel packages, with the option to book online using Cash + Avios.

To book packages and guarantee a place at this exciting tournament, customers can visit the dedicated link:

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Qatar Airways is excited to welcome the AFC to our robust sports sponsorship portfolio. This is a monumental occasion which marks our shared commitment to connecting people across borders and promoting competitive sportsmanship.”



Qatar Airways announces offers for Qatari retirees

Regional talent shines in Lusail Al Sadd, Al Arabi gear up for ESL tie

Read Also

He continued:“As the Best Airline in the Middle East, we look forward to welcoming fans from the region on our expansive network to experience Qatar's unique sports offerings. We will work together with the AFC to help create thrilling moments of football excellence in the upcoming years, kicking off with the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which is due to be held next month in state-of-the-art venues across the country.”

AFC General Secretary, Datuk Seri Windsor John, said:“It is with great enthusiasm we welcome Qatar Airways on board as the AFC's newest partner. This collaboration again underlines the ever-growing appeal of the AFC's world-class competitions and embodies the AFC and Qatar Airways' shared commitment to excellence and elevating the sports experience for fans worldwide.

“With Qatar Airways, we look forward to expanding our global footprint. This partnership not only connects fans across borders but also enhances the accessibility of our sports events on a truly international scale with seamless and convenient travel experiences.”

Qatar secured a historic victory in the last edition of the AFC Asian Cup tournament in 2019. As the host nation of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which will take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024, Qatar is set to welcome fans from across the continent. During this tournament, Qatar Airways Group's B12 Beach Club, located in Doha's vibrant West Bay area, will be the hotspot for international and local fans to watch screenings, experience live music, and an array of events throughout the tournament.

This partnership deal will be managed by Asia Football Group (AFG), the AFC's commercial agency for 2023-2028.