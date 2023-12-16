New Significant Number Plate Auction Postponed To Future Date: Moi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic has postponed the auction for significant vehicle numbers via the 'Sooum' app.
The auction, initially planned for 18 December 2023, will be postponed to a future date that will be announced later.
Earlier this week, the General Directorate of Traffic announced that would be releasing new significant vehicle numbers through the Sooum App starting December 18, 2023.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that it launched the Sooum mobile app in October to streamline the auctions that the department often holds.
