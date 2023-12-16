Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Madagascar On Taking Oath

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Andry Nirina Rajoelina on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of Madagascar for a new term, wishing him success and for bilateral relations further development and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.