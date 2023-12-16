King Mourns Passing Of Kuwait Emir

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah offered his sincere condolences and sympathies on the passing of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah."We are grieving with our Kuwaiti brothers over the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah. He was an Arab leader who dedicated his life to helping his country, his people, and his nation. We knew him to be a man of chivalry, knowledge, and zeal for Arab relations. My heartfelt sympathies go out to my brother Sheikh Meshal, his honorable family, and the dear Kuwaiti people," His Majesty said Saturday in a post on his official X account.