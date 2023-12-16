Senate President Mourns Passing Of Kuwait Emir

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez, on Saturday mourned the passing of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah may his soul rest in peace.Al-Fayez said that with the death of Kuwait's Emir, the Arab and Islamic nations have lost a human ruler who has always sided with truth, justice, and legitimate Arab and Islamic causes.Further, Al-Fayez said, "We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the great deceased, his honorable family, the Kuwaiti government, the brotherly Kuwaiti people, and all colleagues in the Kuwaiti National Assembly."