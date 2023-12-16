Lower House Speaker Mourns Passing Of Kuwait Emir

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmad Safadi, on Saturday mourned the passing of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, may his soul rest in peace."With the passing of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Arab and Islamic nations miss a wise leader who dedicated his life to serving his people and nation, who remained keen on Arab solidarity, and who was a defender of our nation's just causes," Safadi said.Safadi offered condolences and sympathy to the Speaker and members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly.He appealed to God to preserve Kuwait and its people, led by Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.