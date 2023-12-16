               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Reports On Bridge To Transport Goods To Israel Via Jordan "Absolutely False, Say Gov't Sources


12/16/2023 2:19:28 PM

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- Reports being propagated by Israeli media and social media outlets on an alternative land bridge to the Red Sea via Dubai ports, traveling through Saudi Arabia and Jordan to bring products to Israel, are absolutely false, government sources confirmed on Saturday
Sources in the Ministries of Transport and Industry and Trade told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the government's position is unequivocal in supporting the Palestinian brothers and that Jordan will stop at nothing to stand by them.
"Such claims are refuted and are publications intended to confuse the firm Jordanian position regarding what is happening in the Gaza Strip in terms of the brutal Israeli aggression," the sources confirmed.

