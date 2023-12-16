New Book Release: Married Business Owners, Get More! Trust, Success And Fun From Your Spouse And Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Thomas TrautmannSAINT-RAPHAëL, VAR, FRANCE, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas Trautmann Ph.D., the renowned "Happy Tribes Builder" and certified 10X business coach, has unveiled his latest book, "Married Business Owners, Get More! Trust, Success and Fun from Your Spouse and Clients." This groundbreaking guide presents a unique 6-step system, based on brain science designed to empower married business owners, both male and female, to enhance their relationships and elevate their businesses, leading to a 30% growth in just 90 days.In this transformative book, Dr. Trautmann draws on his extensive background in artificial intelligence, marketing, and sales, gained from illustrious stints at IBM, HP, AOL, Bosch, and Steelcase. Leveraging the latest brain and persuasion science, he introduces readers to his NeuroCouple System and Ethical Persuader System, merging them into a powerful solution for married business owners.As a Married Business Owner the book is your roadmap to building trust, success, and fun in both your personal and professional life.Key Features of the Book:- A 6-step system guiding married business owners from the Ethical Persuasion Formula to the secrets of recurring business success.- Insights into the latest brain science, encompassing the money mindset, marketing, and sales techniques.- Real-world strategies for transforming stressed entrepreneurs into happy and successful individuals.Endorsement:The foreword of the book is written by Jodie Sacco, Executive Director at Grant Cardone Enterprises, highlighting the credibility and impact of Dr. Trautmann's work.Statistics and Urgency:There are approximately 196 million married business owners at risk of jeopardizing their relationships and businesses due to miscommunication and lack of results. Dr. Trautmann's 6-step system aims to save these couples and businesses, preventing potential divorce costs of 1.47 Trillion Euros worldwide.About Dr. Thomas Trautmann Ph.D.Dr. Thomas Trautmann is a certified business coach and "Happy Tribes Builder" with a background in NeuroMarketing, artificial intelligence, marketing, and sales. His mission is to empower business owners to become ethical persuaders and fulfilled individuals through the application of brain science and ethical persuasion. As a 10X Certified Business Coach with Grant Cardone, Dr. Trautmann combines expertise in money, marketing, and sales to help clients achieve exponential growth.About Happy BrainsHappy Brains is a platform founded by Dr. Thomas Trautmann that provides coaching, workshops, training, and seminars for organizations and individuals worldwide. The focus is on empowering people to become ethical persuaders and fulfilled business owners, living life to the fullest. Visit brains for more information.

