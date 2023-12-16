Four Ways Your Kids Are Being Nudged Online To Eat Junk Food

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Nearly one in three children (29% of boys and 27% of girls) in the World Health Organization's (WHO) European region is overweight or obese, according to a WHO report published in May 2022External link , the latest to date. The health issue affects 23% of Swiss children aged five to nine, and 21% of children aged 10 to 19.

Among the four policy recommendations made by the Geneva-based organisation to combat poor eating habits among the population is to“ban online advertising of unhealthy foods to children” (the other three are taxing sugary foods and drinks, restricting prominent positioning and promotion of unhealthy foods and limiting takeaway outlets in low-income neighbourhoods).