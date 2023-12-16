Cabinet Greenlights India-Italy Mou For IPR Cooperation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 16 (KNN) The Union Cabinet gave its approval for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Italy on cooperation in the field of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), on Friday.

Initiated by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the MoU promotes the Participants to establish a mechanism for collaborative development in Intellectual Property (IP) and associated information technology services.

The purpose of the MoU is to support enterprises, especially start-ups and SMEs in accessing to and participating in the national and international IPR systems.



It aims to facilitate the establishment of a mechanism enabling Participants to engage in cooperative activities within the realm of Intellectual Property (IP) and related information technology services.

This partnership also seeks to streamline the procedures related to processing of IPR applications, fostering IP awareness, encouraging IPR commercialization and enforcement.

The activities under the MoU will provide an opportunity for exchange and dissemination of best practices, experiences and knowledge in the field of IPRs through the participation in programs and events, organized singly or jointly by the Participants.

