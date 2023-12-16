Tesla Opens Online Design Studio In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tesla recently opened its online Design Studio in Qatar. Customers can configure and order Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y with deliveries starting in the first quarter of 2024.

In early January, Tesla will open a pop-up location at Doha Festival City where customers will be able to see and test-drive our vehicles. A store and a service location will open in Doha in quarter one. The latter will provide Tesla owners access to quick and seamless service for their cars.

Similarly, in January, Tesla owners will have access to the first Supercharger location in Doha followed by a second one in February giving customers access to 12 individual Superchargers in total delivering up to 250 kW of power. At a Supercharger, a Tesla can retrieve up to 322km of range in 15 minutes.

Qataris can now order Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y. Despite their distinct qualities, they all share the unmistakable Tesla DNA, marked by a commitment to sustainability, cutting-edge and intuitive technology, and exhilarating performance.

These four vehicles offer unique characteristics and features designed to cater to a wide range of customer preferences. Whether you are a family of seven, a young couple who likes camping in the desert, or a seasoned driver who wants to enjoy peaceful drives along the coastline, there is a Tesla for you.

The Model 3 is an everyday sedan and an ideal daily driver with five-star safety ratings and nimble handling, all at the most accessible price. The Model Y (midsize SUV) is ready for anything with long range, a spacious cabin, and enough room for everyone's gear.

The Model S (premium sedan) is one of the highest performing, most technologically advanced production vehicles ever built, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100kph in 2.1 seconds. The Model X (premium SUV) is a spaceship for up to seven with extra storage and towing capacity, plus falcon wing doors that offer easy access to rear seats and cargo space.

A critical component of the adoption of electric vehicles is to create a seamless and convenient charging experience wherever customers choose to travel. Tesla owners can enjoy the convenience of plugging in anywhere to charge. Whether it's at home, in the office, or on a long-distance road trip, Tesla has you covered.

The most convenient way to charge a Tesla is at home. Tesla vehicles provide ample range for daily travel. Most owners drive during the day and replenish the balance of the remaining charge at night, waking to a full battery in the morning. Imagine never going to a gas station again.

Designed and built by Tesla, Supercharger stations charge your car in minutes rather than hours. Model S adds up to 322km of range in just 15 minutes.

Between the Supercharger network, convenient home charging solutions, including the Tesla wall connector and the fast expansion of public and private charging networks, consumers from Qatar now have access to ubiquitous charging infrastructure enabling convenient daily and on-the-go charging experiences.

All Teslas come with autopilot included. Tesla believes that technology can help improve safety. That's why Tesla vehicles are engineered to be the safest cars in the world. The unique combination of passive safety, active safety, and automated driving is crucial for keeping not just Tesla drivers and passengers safe, but all drivers on the road.

Autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system that is classified as a Level 2 automated system for use only with a fully attentive driver with their hands on the wheel. This means autopilot also helps with driver supervision. When used properly, autopilot reduces a driver's overall workload and the eight external cameras provide an additional layer of safety that two eyes alone would not have.

Visit for more information, such as specs and pricing.

