Talabat Mart Raises Over 53,000 For Qatar Cancer Society

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) talabat Mart and Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) raised over QR 53,000 for breast cancer awareness recently.

Throughout October, thousands of customers purchased pink ribbons worth QR 1 via talabat Mart, collectively casting a significant impression on the initiative.

talabat Mart also collected generous donations from customers and partners for this important annual initiative, in collaboration with esteemed brands such as Rayyan Water Company, Rankoussi Fabrics and Furniture, Doha Drug Store, Qatar National Import and Export, Wholesome Oasis Food Factory, and Nestle Qatar Trading.

These brands pledged their proceeds to breast cancer research, adding momentum to the overall fundraising endeavour. Carla Aspden, general manager of talabat Mart, remarked, "We express genuine gratitude to our valued customers and partners. Together, we have surged beyond expectations by raising an impressive QR 53,643, and elevated the Pinktober campaign in alliance with Qatar Cancer Society. Your unwavering support has propelled us to make a substantial impact in the fight against breast cancer."

Mona Ashkanani, general manager of QCS said, "We express our gratitude for the generous donations made by talabat Mart, towards the field of charitable and humanitarian work, especially within the health sector, and for supporting the breast cancer awareness campaign by the Qatar Cancer Society.”

"Working with partners, like talabat, will ease the mission to prevent and curb the implications of cancer in Qatar by educating the community to support, empower and advocate for the people diagnosed with cancer. Scientific research in the field of cancer, point out that, since its inception in 1997, Qatar Cancer Society has strived to never delay treatment for a single patient" added, Ashkanani.

MENAFN16122023000067011011ID1107606929