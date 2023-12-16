Maduro Meets Al-Khulaifi

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi at the Presidential Palace in Caracas Saturday. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, besides discussing the most prominent regional and international issues, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

