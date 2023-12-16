National Day Celebrations Signifies Qatar's Journey Of Development And Prosperity: Customs Chairman

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Chairman of Qatar's General Authority of Customs, Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Jamal, has emphasised that the assumption of power by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani is a historic occasion for Qatar, marking its continuous journey towards development since its inception.

He said in a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the National Day that the progress and sophistication achieved cast shadows on the authenticity and ingenuity of this long journey of continuous work and effort, initiated by the late Sheikh, passing through every great leader of Qatar who walked the path and achieved glory, dignity, and elevation for everyone residing in this blessed land.

Al-Jamal said that the symbolism of celebrating this anniversary and its significance holds many meanings. He highlighted that all Qataris are moving forward in their journey of development, and prosperity. He added that these meanings manifest in commemorating the history of founding this country and naming it as the homeland of its people, making it a periodic occasion to connect new generations to their history and acquaint them with the achievements of this nation.

He noted that this also includes instilling values and principles of patriotism in citizens and spreading awareness about the importance of preserving national unity, which measures the strength of nations and their cohesion against external dangers and threats.

He said that the integration among all segments of society in Qatar every year is clear evidence of the role of this occasion in painting a real picture reflecting the solidarity that strengthens the values of loyalty and belonging to this blessed land. He noted that it allows successive generations to familiarise themselves with the ancient heritage of Qatar, blending the past with the present and the authenticity with modernity, deriving the motivation and drive towards achieving our future goals and aspirations.

He emphasised that the anniversary of this day is a great opportunity to remind the children of the first leader who carried the banner of the nation, as well as to remind them of past generations of fathers and ancestors who endured hardships and paid a dear price in building the pillars of a just state that embraces and supports everyone residing on it, providing security, safety, dignity, and prosperity, and all means of a decent life.

He added that each one has a role in the development process and in maintaining the rapid strides that the country is making towards achieving the 2030 vision. He added that the experiences of great nations before in terms of development confirm that sustainable development will only be achieved through sincere and diligent work aligned with defined, carefully planned visions, and strategies. These should be used to achieve the progress and development we need while sensibly considering the rights of the current generation and future generations.

He stressed that during the current year, the General Authority of Customs has achieved many accomplishments within its framework related to securing the entry of goods and travelers, facilitating trade exchange with other countries, continuing its tasks in implementing strategic and national programs, which varied from developing and enhancing human, technological, and procedural aspects. He noted that this was achieved either through cooperation between customs and various entities within and outside the country, or by working hand in hand with its partners to ensure the smooth flow of trade and support import and export operations. In this regard, he highlighted that the issuance of Law No. 10 of 2023 amending some provisions of the Customs Law, and the Amiri Decree No. 36 of 2023 regarding the organization of the General Authority of Customs. He said that with the passage of time and the resulting global, regional, and local changes, periodic review of the key roles of government institutions becomes essential, especially when those changes are closely related to foreign trade, the stability of global supply chains, and aligning trade policies for local markets. He added that Law No 10 of 2023 was issued to amend some provisions of the customs law issued by Law No. 40 of 2002, and the Amiri Decree No. 36 of 2023 to reorganize the General Authority of Customs, aiming to exercise better customs services and enhance active participation in improving the continuity climate, as an integral part of the state's economic policies.

He mentioned that the development of the Customs Clearance Single Window (Nadeeb) is one of the most prominent achievements. He said that customs worked on continually developing this comprehensive electronic system by equipping it with its new portal, including updating many procedures, working to simplify them, and reducing the required documents to accelerate the pace of work and reduce the time for releasing goods. Additionally, they completed projects and programs related to managing customs operations and risks, such as starting the completion of linking between the Nadeeb system and customs and tax systems with the General Authority of Taxes concerning customs and tax-related systems with common characteristics. Also, the National Committee for Customs Clearance System and Facilitating Trade across Borders dissolved and reorganized some government procedures to suit regional developments and comply with the World Customs Organization standards. The Authority also continued, during the current year, to work with "Support Teams," customs teams trained at the highest level to provide logistical and technical support during important international events and activities conducted by the state, starting from the Arab Cup 2021, through the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and soon in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

He said that the General Authority of Customs, represented by its internal administrations and all its customs outlets, provided all customs facilitations for the entry of teams and shipments participating in many important international events and activities during the year 2023, such as Expo 2023, Formula 1 race, Geneva International Motor Show, Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, and Asjad Jewelery Exhibition.

Al-Jamal said that the authority completed its plan to develop customs ports this year by launching several advanced training programs for port employees. These aimed to bolster the human workforce, support daily operations with sophisticated inspection devices using the latest available technology, meeting the requirements and needs of the ports.

In coordination with operating entities at the ports, the authority also continued monitoring construction works related to establishing and renovating inspection platforms at land and sea customs ports. This included examination, inspection services to facilitate the passage and processing of passengers and cargo, ensuring swift coordination with governmental entities overseeing goods in their jurisdiction. Expansion and modernization of the inspection platform at the seaport of Ruwais were completed, with the operation of inspection and customs clearance devices according to the latest technologies.

Regarding the Authorized Economic Operator program, aiming to provide facilitations and benefits to involved parties in the international trade supply chain adhering to globally approved conditions and requirements, he said that 16 distinguished companies were accredited this year. This step aimed to ease import and export procedures, bringing the total number of companies in the program to 59 under the categories of 'Import & Export' and 'Customs Clearance.' During 2023, the authority witnessed the graduation of 47 employees from its studying staff in the Border Management and Applied Sciences (Customs Administration) diploma programs at Qatar Community College. This ongoing program for several years aims to equip and develop customs capabilities, enhancing academic capacities for authority employees.

He added that the authority achieved notable success in registering distinctive customs seizures this year, thwarting numerous attempts to smuggle drugs, counterfeit goods, violations related to document manipulation, intellectual property rights infringement, and other violations stipulated in the customs law. The number of seizure reports reached 5552, covering various customs smuggling operations and violations.

In terms of training and employment, a total of 3346 employees were trained from the beginning of this year until the end of November in 120 diverse training courses, ranging from specialized to foundational and regional, organized by authority experts or in collaboration with various state institutions. Additionally, 70 new employees were recruited, distributed according to their specialties in all customs departments during this year.

As for the Customer Service Center, it concluded around 16451 transactions in 2023, encompassing a range of services, electronic and in-person, offered to visitors at the center's headquarters. The satisfaction rate for the customs services provided to exhibitors and participants in major exhibitions and events organized in Qatar reached 93%, as per the surveys conducted by the Planning, Quality, and Innovation Department.

He stressed that Qatar continues with great confidence to crown the witnessed economic renaissance, attracting admiration globally from observers and specialists in economic and developmental sectors. These immense governmental efforts, aligned with the state's founder's vision, reassure achievements on the ground in all sectors for the benefit of our beloved country and its honorable citizens, alongside all residents on our land. At the General Authority of Customs, we earnestly work and collaborate with other governmental bodies to contribute strongly, providing cutting-edge regional customs services and global competitiveness.

Regarding the highlights of the authority's plans, programs, and projects in line with the National Development Strategy 2023-2030 within Qatar's national vision, He outlined strategic goals and projects in alignment with the state's National Development Strategy, focusing on the economic aspect, where the authority was included in the state's strategic plan. This affirms the determination that the outcomes of its strategy converge with the goals of the National Development Strategy, serving Qatar's National Vision 2030.

