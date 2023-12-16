Kuwaiti Cabinet Names Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah As Amir

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kuwaiti cabinet Saturday named Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as Amir, to succeed the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, pursuant to the provisions of the Kuwaiti Constitution and Article 4 of Law No. 4 of 1964.

The announcement came following an extraordinary meeting of the cabinet, held yesterday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa al-Kanderi said in a statement, carried by Kuwait news agency (KUNA), "With great sorrow, the Council of Ministers expresses deep condolences with the passing away of our father, leader of our march His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who passed away following a journey of dedication and loyalty to his nation and its people."

The Council of Ministers recalled sacrifices of the deceased during his life for the sake of the development of the nation in all fields and in the services of the country and people, he added.

Al-Kanderi, in a statement , announced that in line with the Constitution, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah would be the Amir of the State of Kuwait.

Al-Kanderi also announced a three-day closure of government offices would start on Sunday, in addition to a 40-day official mourning.

