Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Attend 10-Day Vipassana Session During 4Th INDIA Bloc Meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to embark on a 10-day vipassana meditation course from December 19, coinciding with the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc in the national capital. The meditation practice involves a prolonged period of silence and introspection, seeking restoration of mental peace through abstinence from communication.

It is reportedly said that CM Kejriwal's undisclosed destination for the meditation course raises questions about his attendance at the significant INDIA bloc meeting, the first after Congress's recent electoral setbacks in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The Delhi CM has been an avid practitioner of vipassana, attending these sessions in various locations like Bengaluru and Jaipur. Despite his scheduled absence, the INDIA bloc's theme of unity, "Main nahi, hum" (Not me, but us), remains at the forefront of discussions.

According to various reports, the upcoming meeting aims to tackle critical issues like seat-sharing among alliance partners, crucial for the INDIA bloc's collective strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The absence of a seat-sharing agreement in the three aforementioned states, where Congress anticipated a favorable outcome, has complicated negotiations among opposition parties.

This absence of seat-sharing agreements impacted parties like the Samajwadi Party, which contested in 69 seats in Madhya Pradesh, yet garnered minimal votes, not even securing a close second position in any contested constituency. With dissatisfaction brewing among alliance members, discussions around seat-sharing and election campaigns are poised to take center stage in the upcoming meeting.

