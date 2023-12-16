Sexy Photos: Urfi Javed Goes Nude In Her Latest Instagram Post; Check Out Her Bold Avatar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Urfi Javed has her fans and social media users shocked with her latest bold avatar. The TV actress is seen posing for the camera, topless. She ditched her top as he covered her modesty with her hand.



Urfi Javed's outfit selections always take everyone by surprise. Her daring and ferocious avatar frequently draws everyone's attention. On Saturday morning, the Bigg Boss OTT star came to Instagram and uploaded a couple of photos that left everyone speechless.

Urfi is seen in the most recent images posing topless for the camera. As he covered her modesty with her hand, she removed her top.

Lipstick kiss marks all over her body drew even more attention. Urfi captioned a photo of her daring avatar, "Will be deleting my account soon."



Several social media users responded quickly when the photographs were released online. One of her followers, who was impressed with her photograph, stated,“This picture should be the front cover photo for some magazine...Fireeeee.”



Another user called her“So beautiful, so gorgeous, so hot.” Another fan wrote,“I love you!!!” along with a red heart emoji expressing love for the actress.

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly carved out a space for herself. She is known as the 'DIY Expert' for a reason. Her daring dress draws everyone's attention every time the paparazzi photograph her.



Urfi Javed discussed her fashion choices earlier this year when she stated that people do not appreciate her and so refuse to work with her.



Urfi Javed has appeared in various television programmes, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She gained to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi Javed was most recently seen as a troublemaker in the 14th season of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.