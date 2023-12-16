Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Pins Parliament Security Breach On Job Crisis

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the fallout from the security breach in Parliament, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (December 16) attributed the incident to the country's issues of unemployment and inflation, pinning the blame on Prime Minister Modi's policies.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said, "The security breach in Lok Sabha is a result of unemployment and inflation due to PM Modi's policies."

In response, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal accused Delhi Police of politicizing the event, stressing that it was the police, reporting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who labeled it a terror attack.

During a media briefing at the AICC headquarters, Venugopal highlighted the handling of the incident by Delhi Police and its categorization as a terror attack, emphasizing the lapse in security from the government's end.

Venugopal further questioned the suspension of 13 Congress MPs, expressing concerns about the safety assurances provided for the new Parliament building and the subsequent lax security that led to the breach.

The suspension of 13 Congress members and Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien by House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the ongoing Winter Session was met with criticism from opposition figures.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also demanded an official statement from the Centre, emphasizing the severity of the security breach and highlighting the vulnerability of the Parliament to potential attacks. She stressed the need for enhanced security measures to safeguard the sanctity of the parliamentary institution.