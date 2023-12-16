Eggs to Nuts: 7 foods to have on an empty stomach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Eggs to Nuts are 7 foods to have on an empty stomach, offering a perfect blend of nutrients. From protein-packed eggs to fiber-rich nuts, these choices provide sustained energy, support digestion, and kickstart your metabolism. Whether it's the hydrating freshness of fruits or the gut-friendly probiotics in yogurt, these options set a nutritious tone for the day. Elevate your morning routine with these wholesome selections for a nourishing start to your day!
Eggs to Nuts: 7 essential foods for an empty stomach. From protein-packed eggs to nutrient-rich nuts, this lineup jumpstarts your day with vitality and nourishment
Drinking warm water with a squeeze of fresh lemon can help hydrate your body, stimulate digestion, and kickstart your metabolism
Oatmeal is a good source of complex carbohydrates and fiber, providing a steady release of energy. It also contains beta-glucans, which can help lower cholesterol levels
Fresh fruits, water-rich ones like watermelon, cantaloupe, oranges, are hydrating, rich in vitamins, antioxidants. They are easily digestible and can provide a quick energy boost
Yogurt contains probiotics that promote gut health. Opt for plain, unsweetened yogurt to avoid added sugars. Adding some berries or a drizzle of honey can enhance the flavor
Eggs are a good source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients. They can help keep you feeling full and provide sustained energy throughout the morning
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are nutrient-dense foods rich in healthy fats, fiber, and protein. They provide a good balance of macronutrients
Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has been associated with various health benefits, including improved metabolism and brain function
MENAFN16122023007385015968ID1107606899
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.