Eggs to Nuts: 7 foods to have on an empty stomach

Eggs to Nuts are 7 foods to have on an empty stomach, offering a perfect blend of nutrients. From protein-packed eggs to fiber-rich nuts, these choices provide sustained energy, support digestion, and kickstart your metabolism. Whether it's the hydrating freshness of fruits or the gut-friendly probiotics in yogurt, these options set a nutritious tone for the day. Elevate your morning routine with these wholesome selections for a nourishing start to your day!

Drinking warm water with a squeeze of fresh lemon can help hydrate your body, stimulate digestion, and kickstart your metabolism

Oatmeal is a good source of complex carbohydrates and fiber, providing a steady release of energy. It also contains beta-glucans, which can help lower cholesterol levels

Fresh fruits, water-rich ones like watermelon, cantaloupe, oranges, are hydrating, rich in vitamins, antioxidants. They are easily digestible and can provide a quick energy boost

Yogurt contains probiotics that promote gut health. Opt for plain, unsweetened yogurt to avoid added sugars. Adding some berries or a drizzle of honey can enhance the flavor

Eggs are a good source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients. They can help keep you feeling full and provide sustained energy throughout the morning

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are nutrient-dense foods rich in healthy fats, fiber, and protein. They provide a good balance of macronutrients

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has been associated with various health benefits, including improved metabolism and brain function