Maruti Suzuki's Automated Test Track For Driving License In UP; Check

A MoU was signed for the automation and operation of five driving training and testing institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

The test tracks by Maruti Suzuki will be operated in

Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Within ten minutes of the test, the powerful automated tracks claim to provide an evaluation of every applicant.

The Driver Training and Testing Institutes (DTTI) will have no human intervention in evaluating the skills of drivers applying.

It promises to offer an objective and transparent, yet comprehensive testing of every applicant.