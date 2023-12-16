Haryana Govt Steps Up Recruitment Drive; 10,000 Workers To Aid Israel Amidst Labour Shortage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana has stepped up to act as a recruitment facilitator amid concerns over rising unemployment rates in the state. It is reportedly said that the state government is set to recruit as many as 10,000 skilled workers from Haryana to address the substantial shortage of labour in Israel's construction sector due to the ongoing war with Hamas.

The recruitment drive will be overseen by the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN). This development comes as a strategic initiative geared towards easing the crunch of manpower faced by Israel due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN) has stipulated specific eligibility criteria for those eager to participate in the recruitment process. Aspiring candidates need to meet certain prerequisites: they should be between 25 and 54 years old, possess a minimum of three years of relevant work experience, and hold at least a Class 10 educational qualification. It is reportedly said that the positions offer a competitive monthly salary of 6100 NIS in Israeli currency, roughly equivalent to Rs 1.34 lakh based on an exchange rate of 1 NIS to Rs 22.



Candidates intending to partake in this recruitment endeavor must exhibit a range of construction-related proficiencies. Essential skills encompass mastery in industrialized building formwork, wood formwork, ceramic tiling for floors and walls, plastering techniques, and iron bending. Moreover, a comprehensive grasp of interpreting and comprehending construction blueprints is a prerequisite, further elevating the qualifications necessary for participation in this initiative.

This recruitment drive's timing aligns with Israel's reported acute shortage of labor. The withdrawal of work permits from nearly 90,000 Palestinians has led to significant deficiencies across sectors such as agriculture and construction. This void presents an opportunity for adept workers from Haryana to fulfill these pivotal roles.

The Haryana government's role as a recruitment intermediary echoes the recent statement by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, debunking suggestions of talks between the Indian government and Israel regarding the replacement of Palestinian laborers with Indian workers.

The breakdown of applications by district underscores Jind's prominence, leading with 52,089 applications, trailed by Kaithal (47,593), Hisar (46,453), Karnal (42,446), and Yamunanagar (34,642). Conversely, Panchkula registered 7,565 applicants, while Faridabad and Gurugram recorded 4,696 and 4,548 registrations, respectively.

Expanding its scope beyond Israel recruitment, the Haryana government has broadened its efforts to tackle unemployment on diverse fronts. Recent initiatives include advertisements for 50 bouncer positions in Dubai and 120 staff nurse roles, reflecting a multifaceted approach to addressing employment challenges.